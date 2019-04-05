PTC Inc (PTC) Stake Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in PTC by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PTC from $108.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $334.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.70 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.70%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 815 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $74,548.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,368.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,127 shares of company stock worth $13,548,383. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

