Prudential (PRU) Given a GBX 2,019 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 2,019 ($26.38) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,899 ($24.81) to GBX 1,522 ($19.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,044.75 ($26.72).

Prudential stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,686.50 ($22.04). 4,102,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64). The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 33.68 ($0.44) dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $15.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 149,122 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,561 ($20.40), for a total value of £2,327,794.42 ($3,041,675.71). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38 shares of company stock worth $56,404.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

