Progressive (PGR) vs. ProAssurance (PRA) Financial Contrast

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progressive and ProAssurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $31.98 billion 1.32 $2.62 billion $4.42 16.41 ProAssurance $886.03 million 2.14 $47.06 million $1.48 23.83

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than ProAssurance. Progressive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProAssurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Progressive pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Progressive pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ProAssurance pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 8.16% 24.83% 5.90% ProAssurance 5.31% 5.09% 1.72%

Risk & Volatility

Progressive has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProAssurance has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Progressive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ProAssurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Progressive and ProAssurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 0 5 7 1 2.69 ProAssurance 0 4 1 0 2.20

Progressive presently has a consensus target price of $73.85, suggesting a potential upside of 1.81%. ProAssurance has a consensus target price of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.80%. Given ProAssurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Progressive.

Summary

Progressive beats ProAssurance on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

