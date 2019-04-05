Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Snap-on by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $4,207,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $60,832.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,183. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03. The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.74 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

