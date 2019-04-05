PrismChain Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (PRM)

PrismChain (CURRENCY:PRM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. PrismChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PrismChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PrismChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PrismChain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00044818 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000046 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PrismChain Coin Profile

PrismChain (PRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. PrismChain’s official message board is forum.prismchain.com . PrismChain’s official Twitter account is @Prism_Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Triple Layer Blockchain (TLB): A single blockchain with three different layers to handle various functions. “

Buying and Selling PrismChain

PrismChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrismChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrismChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PrismChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

