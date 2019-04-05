Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Navigators Group were worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NAVG shares. ValuEngine raised Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Navigators Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Navigators Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of Navigators Group stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.36. Navigators Group Inc has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

