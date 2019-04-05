Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $154,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $567,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James D. White sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $143,952.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.95 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/principal-financial-group-inc-has-12-96-million-holdings-in-adtalem-global-education-inc-atge.html.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.