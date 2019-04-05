Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 378,599 Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 378,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Hancock Whitney at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

HWC opened at $43.00 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

