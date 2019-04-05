Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of NuVasive worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,210,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,153,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 81.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 450,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,748,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NuVasive to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.85 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.13%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

