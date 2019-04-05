Primalbase Token (PBT) Price Hits $8,887.41 on Exchanges

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Primalbase Token has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $132,312.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primalbase Token token can now be purchased for about $8,887.41 or 1.77374048 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primalbase Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00383252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.01689157 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00263190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token was first traded on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 tokens. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com

Primalbase Token Token Trading

Primalbase Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primalbase Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primalbase Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primalbase Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primalbase Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primalbase Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.