PPDAI Group (PPDF) Trading Up 8.9%

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) was up 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 1,080,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 997,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPDF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPDAI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPDAI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PPDAI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.56.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. PPDAI Group had a net margin of 57.23% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPDAI Group Inc – will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPDF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,766,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 856.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 173,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

PPDAI Group Company Profile (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

