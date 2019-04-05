Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $328,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $161,676.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,374 shares of company stock worth $2,323,754. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,419,000 after acquiring an additional 81,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 87,831 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 183,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.