Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) vs. Its Peers Critical Contrast

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: PTMN) is one of 35 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Portman Ridge Finance to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Portman Ridge Finance pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.6% and pay out 91.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance $27.09 million -$9.57 million 11.22 Portman Ridge Finance Competitors $122.93 million $52.78 million 8.93

Portman Ridge Finance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Portman Ridge Finance. Portman Ridge Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Portman Ridge Finance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Portman Ridge Finance Competitors 209 726 669 35 2.32

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.67%. Given Portman Ridge Finance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portman Ridge Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance -35.34% 5.81% 3.52% Portman Ridge Finance Competitors 37.22% 6.65% 3.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance’s rivals have a beta of 0.24, meaning that their average stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance rivals beat Portman Ridge Finance on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Portman Ridge Finance

There is no company description available for Portman Ridge Finance Corp.

