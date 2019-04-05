Popular (BPOP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Popular stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.17. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $629.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos J. Vazquez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $221,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $888,326. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Popular by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 790,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,826,000 after buying an additional 185,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Popular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 79,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

