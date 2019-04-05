Polianta Ltd Invests $1.74 Million in CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,598,000 after buying an additional 127,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 61,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,087,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $47.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

