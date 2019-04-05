Polianta Ltd Invests $1.59 Million in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Stock

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,757 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 64,174 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.57. The stock had a trading volume of 95,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,811. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

