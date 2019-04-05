Polianta Ltd Invests $1.12 Million in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Stock

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,719 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 84,310 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Best Buy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $69,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 25,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,735,721.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,191,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239,284 shares of company stock worth $85,077,082. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.32. 111,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

