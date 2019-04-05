PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter.
PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE PNC opened at $128.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $154.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,537,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,291.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.15.
About PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
