Platinum Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (PLAT)

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Platinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Platinum token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. Platinum has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Platinum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00384538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.01657948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00268555 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Platinum Token Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Platinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.