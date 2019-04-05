PLATINCOIN (PLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.84 Million

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $19.44 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.77 or 0.00561254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,001,073 coins and its circulating supply is 700,000 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

