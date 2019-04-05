Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years. Plains All American Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 88.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/plains-all-american-pipeline-l-p-paa-declares-dividend-increase-0-36-per-share.html.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.