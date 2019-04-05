Pixelworks (PXLW) Trading Up 3%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares were up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 239,702 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 230,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. Analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

