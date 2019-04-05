Pistol Bay Mining (PST) Stock Price Up 20%

Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST)’s share price rose 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 2,250,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,698% from the average daily volume of 125,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

Pistol Bay Mining Company Profile (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

