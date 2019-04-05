Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PHT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 78,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,441. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

