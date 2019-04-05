Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

PNFP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.89. 7,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,576.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $125,012.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 360,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,648,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,247 over the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 53,626 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,508,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 23,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.