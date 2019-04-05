Pinnacle Bank Purchases Shares of 321 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $137.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/pinnacle-bank-purchases-shares-of-321-ishares-russell-2000-value-etf-iwn.html.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.