Pinnacle Bank Invests $32,000 in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,395,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,527,000 after purchasing an additional 393,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,884,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,017,000 after purchasing an additional 150,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,961,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,841,000 after purchasing an additional 272,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,890,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,471,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 4,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $325,673.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,719.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,633,248.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,062 shares of company stock worth $8,124,691 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Compass Point set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

