Pinnacle Bank Acquires New Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,002.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after buying an additional 336,421 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

NYSE:APD opened at $191.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $192.94.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

