PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PGP opened at $12.90 on Friday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

