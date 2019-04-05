Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PCN opened at $17.16 on Friday. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

