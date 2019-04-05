Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $18.29.

About Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

