PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 10,231 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.06. 173,049 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

