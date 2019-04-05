PetroChina (PTR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.90.
PTR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 37,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $59.21 and a 52-week high of $85.02.
PetroChina Company Profile
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
