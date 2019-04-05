PetroChina (PTR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.90.

PTR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 37,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $59.21 and a 52-week high of $85.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

