Peter Lynas Sells 13,418 Shares of BAE Systems plc (BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Peter Lynas sold 13,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total value of £66,419.10 ($86,788.32).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 496.88 ($6.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 680.20 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 634 ($8.28) target price (down previously from GBX 635 ($8.30)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 545 ($7.12) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 608.58 ($7.95).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

