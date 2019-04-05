Peter Benz Purchases 10,596 Shares of Red Violet Inc (RDVT) Stock

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) Director Peter Benz acquired 10,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $74,489.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Benz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Peter Benz bought 10,332 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $72,840.60.

Shares of RDVT opened at $7.27 on Friday. Red Violet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDVT. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

