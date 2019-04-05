Perrigo (PRGO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the company a buy prgo rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Perrigo from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.33.

PRGO stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,470,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,230,000 after purchasing an additional 149,975 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Perrigo by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,363,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,588,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,758,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 186,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perrigo by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,515,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

