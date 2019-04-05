Perceptron (PRCP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Perceptron in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PRCP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879. Perceptron has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Perceptron had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Perceptron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 287,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Perceptron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Perceptron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 137,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

