PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $123.19. The company has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/pepsico-inc-pep-shares-sold-by-mascoma-wealth-management-llc.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.