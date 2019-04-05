PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 107,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $121.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $123.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

