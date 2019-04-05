Pentair (PNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “For 2019, Pentair projects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.50-$2.60, an increase of 6% to 11% year over year. The company anticipates sales to grow roughly 5-6% on a reported basis and 4-5% on core basis. All of its segments are poised to deliver improved results in 2019. Pentair remains well positioned to invest in the business backed by strong free cash flow and low debt levels. It continues to introduce new products, make acquisitions and investments in sync with its key growth initiatives of advancing pool growth, and accelerating residential and commercial water treatment. In line with this, Pentair recently entered into two strategic acquisitions – Aquion and Pelican Water Systems, which is likely to add roughly $110 million to its revenues.”

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Pentair stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Pentair has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $740.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $422,748.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,942 shares of company stock valued at $543,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Pentair by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

