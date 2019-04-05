Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gocompare.Com Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 109.67 ($1.43).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

LON GOCO opened at GBX 76.10 ($0.99) on Monday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 143 ($1.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $320.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08.

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gocompare.Com Group will post 704.000005836269 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Peter Wood acquired 17,783,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,381,496.32 ($14,871,940.83). Also, insider Adrian Webb acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,936.10). Insiders bought 17,798,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,169,691 over the last quarter.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.