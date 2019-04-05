Peel Hunt Raises M.P. Evans Group (MPE) Price Target to GBX 906

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 906 ($11.84) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

Shares of LON MPE opened at GBX 665 ($8.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.12. M.P. Evans Group has a twelve month low of GBX 616 ($8.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 800 ($10.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.