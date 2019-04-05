Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $109.52 million and $87.96 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00020000 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00384066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.01682006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00261802 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 109,949,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,534,280 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

