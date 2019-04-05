Parsley Energy (PE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) traded up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.78. 4,819,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,492,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Parsley Energy from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $65,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $769,028.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,208.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

