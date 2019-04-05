Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $393,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10,381.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,399,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,513,000 after buying an additional 5,347,565 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 529.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 812,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $95,051,000 after buying an additional 683,682 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $72,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $112.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,336 shares of company stock worth $718,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

