Parker-Hannifin (PH) PT Raised to $186.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $178.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

Shares of PH opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.82, for a total transaction of $150,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Leombruno sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $139,199.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $1,814,218. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

