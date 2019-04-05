ParkByte Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ParkByte has a market cap of $19,398.00 and $193.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParkByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkByte alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000696 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000148 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte Profile

ParkByte is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.