Park National Corp OH Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

