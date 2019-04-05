PARETO Rewards (PARETO) Price Reaches $0.0010

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. PARETO Rewards has a total market cap of $449,945.00 and $19,067.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One PARETO Rewards token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $782.37 or 0.15612867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00056408 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000253 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010968 BTC.

PARETO Rewards Profile

PARETO Rewards (CRYPTO:PARETO) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,786,373 tokens. The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network . The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork . PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network

PARETO Rewards Token Trading

PARETO Rewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

