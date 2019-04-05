Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,353,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.41% of Paramount Group worth $42,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE opened at $14.48 on Friday. Paramount Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $190.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/paramount-group-inc-pgre-position-lifted-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.